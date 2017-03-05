Ausilio: 'Inter build future with Pioli'

By Football Italia staff

Director Piero Ausilio insists “we are building the future of Inter with Stefano Pioli,” but also won’t rule out “evaluating something different.”

Cagliari-Inter kicks off at the Stadio Sant’Elia at 14.00 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Of course we still believe in a top three finish, but I always said to look first at our own results. Now we have to focus on beating Cagliari, regardless of what Napoli did at Roma. We’ll see who did better at the end of the season,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

Will Pioli be axed if he doesn’t manage to get a Champions League spot?

“I don’t have to answer questions like this. He lost one game after winning nine out of 10. It’s part of the game, normality doesn’t sell papers, but we are interested in the project. We are building the future of Inter with Pioli.

“We’ll talk about his contract later on. It’s not as if his current deal expires in June anyway. People are always in a rush to think of the next season, but he has a pretty long contract.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t evaluate something different, but right now the Coach is relaxed and we are happy with his work.

“Our defeat to Roma was not a positive game, but we analysed our mistakes and saw there were some incidents that went against us. It was not an Inter-style performance and the squad took on more responsibility afterwards.

“We need a different Inter today to win against a quality Cagliari side. You can’t get results unless you play at 100 per cent.

“We are laying the foundations and Pioli has only been here for three months. We’re happy with the work done in that time, now we must work to be competitive and aim for something more next season.”

