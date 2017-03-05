Marotta: 'Allegri is our Coach now'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta refused to comment on Max Allegri’s future and hailed “great professional” Leonardo Bonucci.

The Bianconeri visit Udinese this afternoon and have the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top after Napoli beat Roma 2-1 yesterday.

“I don’t think it’s a match-point for the Scudetto, as there is a long way to go and many points still up for grabs.

“In any case, we still have to win, as we are far from the final strait,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

English papers continue to suggest Allegri has already reached a verbal agreement with Arsenal.

“Allegri is our Coach and we are concentrated on the end of this season,” was Marotta’s only response.

Bonucci also spoke to the media about his future and said it depended on Juventus.

“Bonucci’s comments were those of a great professional. Saying his future is in the hands of the club is a very wise statement, proving the club comes above all else and when signing a contract, a player has to listen to his club.”

