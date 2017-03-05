HT: Duvan Zapata stuns Juve

Duvan Zapata out-muscled Leonardo Bonucci to give Udinese a surprise half-time lead over Juventus.

Max Allegri had the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the table after Roma’s 2-1 home defeat to Napoli on Saturday. Stephan Lichtsteiner was rested, with Stefano Sturaro injured, but otherwise it was a full-strength side. Udinese had one point from the previous four rounds, scoring one goal, and missed Cyril Thereau, but Rodrigo De Paul and Emil Hallfredsson returned from suspension.

Juve were unbeaten in this fixture since a 3-0 hammering in April 2010, followed by four victories and two stalemates, scoring 14 goals and conceding one.

Miralem Pjanic stung Orestis Karnezis’ gloves from distance, as did Seko Fofana with Gigi Buffon, and Udinese had penalty appeals, but Giorgio Chiellini’s arm was flush to his torso.

Juve also had penalty appeals, as Dani Alves saw his cross charged down by Samir’s raised arm, but replays showed the ball hit his foot first and ricocheted on to the arm, so could not be considered voluntary.

Moments later, Udinese took the deserved lead. Duvan Zapata showed remarkable strength to burst down the left and hold off Leonardo Bonucci, beating Buffon at the near post. The goalkeeper got something to the shot, but not enough to keep it out. That was the first goal Udinese scored against Juventus on home turf since 2012.

Gigi Del Neri lost Fofana to injury, but the visitors struggled to mount much of a comeback.

Udinese 1-0 Juventus (Half-Time)

Duvan Zapata 37 (U)

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Jankto, De Paul, Hallfredsson, Fofana (Badu 39); Duvan Zapata, Perica

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Ref: Damato

