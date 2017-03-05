HT: Inter lead Cagliari thriller

By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega scored one and set up another, but Cagliari mounted a furious comeback as Inter lead 2-1 in Sardinia at half-time.

Follow the action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Sardinians were comfortably mid-table and hosted a Nerazzurri side desperate to get back into the race for a top three finish, fresh from a 3-1 home defeat to Roma. Marcelo Brozovic didn’t make the trip, but Joao Miranda returned from suspension. Massimo Rastelli’s men had to do without Luca Ceppitelli, Paolo Farago and Federico Melchiorri.

Cagliari last beat Inter here in April 2013, followed by a draw and 2-1 loss. However, the Milan giants had won just one of their last eight meetings with the Rossoblu, home and away, drawing four and losing three.

The hosts had a massive chance in the opening minutes, as Joao Pedro had lobbed Samir Handanovic, but Gary Medel managed an acrobatic overhead kick goal-line clearance.

Ivan Perisic whipped a cross to the back post, where Mauro Icardi came sliding in to turn wide.

The Nerazzurri did find a breakthrough with Ever Banega’s inspired chipped pass over the top, as Perisic controlled it beautifully for a delicate finish.

Banega got the second goal himself, curling a splendid free kick into the near top corner.

However, Cagliari got themselves back into it before half-time. Handanovic performed a desperate save on the David Di Gennaro free kick at the near post, but the ball was crossed back in for Marco Borriello’s glancing header.

It was almost 2-2 moments later, as Handanovic smothered an Artur Ionita header.

Cagliari 1-2 Inter (Half-Time)

Perisic 34 (I), Banega 39 (I), Borriello 42 (C)

Cagliari: Gabriel; Isla, Pisacane, Bruno Alves, Capuano; Di Gennaro, Barella, Ionita, Padoin; Joao Pedro, Borriello

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Ref: Di Bello

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.