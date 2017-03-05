Reina Snr: 'Napoli can beat Madrid'

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina’s father trusts Napoli are ready to cause a Champions League upset against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The first leg ended 3-1, despite Lorenzo Insigne giving the Italians a surprise early lead at the Bernabeu.

Reina had made some costly errors recently, but his confidence was boosted by an astonishing last-gasp reaction save to fingertip the ball on to the underside of the crossbar in yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Roma.

“I saw the game and was very satisfied with how the team played,” Miguel Reina told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I am equally as happy for Pepe and his save at the end. The first leg result in Madrid is a shame, as it could’ve easily ended 3-2, but that’s the way it goes.

“For the second leg, I continue to maintain Napoli have the quality to win and quality to turn this tie around, but they will have to run and fight hard.

“The Azzurri are strong and proved that against Roma. We’ll see how it goes. If Napoli believe in themselves, they can trouble any opponent, including Real Madrid, who lately showed they are not unbeatable.”

