NEWS
Sunday March 5 2017
Fofana suffers fractured fibula
By Football Italia staff

Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a fracture against Juventus.

The former Manchester City man limped off during today’s 1-1 draw at the Dacia Arena following a coming together with Alex Sandro.

Tests have now shown Fofana fractured the fibula and will be out for the rest of the campaign.

The 21-year-old has contributed five goals and one assist in 22 Serie A appearances this season.

He had been linked with a summer move to Juventus or Inter.

