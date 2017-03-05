Lopez: 'Palermo make same mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez concedes Palermo still make too many costly errors after they collapsed to a 3-1 defeat at Torino.

The Rosanero had been in front through an Andrea Rispoli snapshot from distance, but allowed Andrea Belotti to bag a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes.

“We can’t keep making the same mistakes over and over again,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“Next week we are up against Roma and certainly can’t do this once more. We keep conceding from set plays, we did the same against Juventus, and we need to be more focused in these situations.

“To be honest, we expected Torino to attack us more at the start, but we did well to limit them and score a goal ourselves.

“We keep conceding entirely avoidable goals and it’s a shame, because these mistakes have to be eliminated.

“Nonetheless, I remain absolutely convinced we can secure safety. It’ll be difficult against Roma, but Empoli lost today and that means the gap remains the same.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.