EDF: 'Sassuolo did little'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco admits Sassuolo did not do enough in their goalless draw with Crotone.

This afternoon's stalemate means the Neroverdi move up one place to twelfth in Serie A, above Cagliari, but their Coach feels his players should have performed better against the Pitagorici.

"The wind definitely shaped the match, but we need to be better at interpreting these adverse weather conditions," Di Francesco said.

"I am referring more to the midfielders and defenders. We did little to release our forward players, who have great qualities.

"Crotone, however, had the soul to bring home the three points, which for them were necessary."

