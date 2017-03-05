Mandorlini: 'We played as a team'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Mandorlini praised the 'sacrifice' shown by Genoa in their 2-0 win at Empoli.

Two late goals at the Stadio Carlo Castellani meant the Rossoblu finally ended a ten-match winless run in Serie A, moving them seven points clear of today's opponents.

"At the back, everyone did well," Mandorlini, who has taken four points from his first two matches in charge of Genoa, told Premium Sport. "We needed to play a match with sacrifice and humility.

"In the first half we didn't create a lot, we had two great goalscoring chances. I think in the end the win was deserved.

"The team played as a team, the lines were very close together."

The former Verona Coach did, however, note there is room for improvement for this players.

"I still saw some things that need resolving. Something was missing psychologically because we had gone so many matches without winning."

