Martusciello rues late Empoli loss

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello admits Empoli's 2-0 home defeat to Genoa was 'a painful loss.'

The Azzurri appeared to be relatively comfortable against a Rossoblu side badly out of form but were hit by two late sucker punches, meaning they have lost five of their last six Serie A encounters.

"I feel sorry for the result but the team has little to regret," Martusciello said following the match. "We tried to do our best, we need to improve.

"It was a painful defeat for how it developed in the end. We offered a good performance, but then they scored a random goal which knocked the wind out of us.

"I am only sorry for the goal we conceded, other than that I congratulate the boys for how they reacted against a team that chose not to make the running in the match."

The result leaves Empoli seventeenth in the table, seven points clear of the relegation places, but their Coach is unconcerned by other teams' results in the battle for survival.

"Other teams' results do not interest me."

