Line-ups: Bologna-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Lazio need a victory to fly into fourth place and look to Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson against a reshuffled Bologna.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

The Aquile have the opportunity to leapfrog Atalanta this evening, as the Bergamo boys were held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina earlier today.

Inter won 5-1 in Cagliari and with three points Lazio would soar into fourth place.

Confidence is already sky high after Wednesday’s 2-0 Coppa Italia semi-final first leg success over rivals Roma.

Federico Marchetti and Patric are on the treatment table, so young Albanian goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha again takes the gloves.

Keita Balde Diao is on the bench, hoping to again come on in the second half and run tired defenders even more ragged.

Instead, Senad Lulic completes the attack with Immobile and Felipe Anderson, while Marco Parolo, Lucas Biglia and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provide a quality midfield.

Bologna have one point from the last five rounds and have shown a tendency to fluff leads in the later stages of games.

Mattia Destro is back in the squad after an injury lay-off, but evidently not yet fit to start.

The real surprise is that he’s benched along with Ladislav Krejci, as Roberto Donadoni packs the defence and midfield.

Simone Verdi instead is the lone figure supporting striker Bruno Petkovic.

Vasilis Torosidis is suspended with Daniele Gastaldello and Orji Okwonkwo injured, so Filip Helander steps into the back three - or five, depending how you view it.

Bologna have not beaten Lazio since a 3-1 at the Olimpico in March 2012, managing just four draws and three defeats.

However, the last two meetings were stalemates and the last three editions of this fixture at the Dall’Ara have ended in a draw.

Bologna: Mirante; Oikonomou, Helander, Maietta; Krafth, Nagy, Viviani, Dzemaili, Masina; Verdi, Petkovic

Bologna bench: Da Costa, Sarr, Destro, Krejci, Donsah, Pulgar, Rizzo, Di Francesco, Sadiq

Lazio: Strakosha; Basta, De Vrij, Hoedt, Radu; Parolo, Biglia, Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Lulic

Lazio bench: Vargic, Adamonis, Bastos, Wallace, Lukaku, Abukar, Crecco, Murgia, Lombardi, Luis Alberto, Djordjevic, Keita Balde Diao

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.