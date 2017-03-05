Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal row

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports coming out of England suggest Juventus and Inter target Alexis Sanchez wants to leave Arsenal after a bitter row.

The Chile international was surprisingly on the bench for last night’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

He was spotted smiling on the bench when his side was trailing 2-0 and now there are reports in many different papers that he was dropped because of a row.

The Guardian, Mail on Sunday and Telegraph are Mirror are just some of the outlets giving the same version of events.

It’s claimed Sanchez stormed out of a training session and got into an argument with some of his teammates in the locker room, exchanging a series of insults.

He has been visibly frustrated at the lack of progress for the Gunners, who are trailing in the Premier League and lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Sanchez is only under contract with Arsenal until June 2018 and does not seem at all interested in negotiating a renewal.

It means the 28-year-old must be sold this summer or risk leaving as a free agent next year.

Juventus are leading the pack when it comes to Sanchez, having already shown strong interest in him when he was at Udinese and then Barcelona.

Inter are also prepared to splash the cash, but it’s Juve who are more likely to offer the concrete chance of winning silverware.

He'd be able to play alongside Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in an exciting South American attack.

