Belotti fights Messi for Golden Boot

By Football Italia staff

Torino and Italy hitman Andrea Belotti has 22 Serie A goals so far this season and is fighting Barcelona’s Leo Messi for the Golden Boot.

The Granata striker only turned 23 in December, but has been a sensational in the Granata jersey.

Today he bagged a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes in the 3-1 victory over Palermo.

That took his tally up to 22 Serie A goals in just 24 appearances – and that’s with three failed penalties.

When it comes to the European Golden Boot award – also known as the Golden Shoe – the goals are calculated with a different co-efficient reflecting the difficulty of scoring in the various European Leagues.

Belotti has 22 Serie A goals, which is translated into 44 points.

Messi scored 23 goals in 23 games for Barcelona in La Liga, which is worth 46 points.

In third place is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund, whose 21 goals in the Bundesliga are worth 42 points.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has 26 goals, but as they are in Ligue 1, they are worth just 40.5 points.

Edin Dzeko, Gonzalo Higuain, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Harry Kane are also in the running with 38 points.

