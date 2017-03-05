Verratti: 'I want to stay at PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti insists he “wants to stay and my dream is to win the Champions League here with Paris Saint-Germain.”

The Italy international is hot property on the transfer market with a cost of at least €80m.

Juventus, Inter, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have all been linked with a swoop for the 23-year-old.

“I want to stay,” Verratti told Stade 2.

“I am part of a project and there are not many like this one in Europe. My dream is to win the Champions League here with PSG.

“I must thank the Coach because he always made me confident enough to play - that was the only way I was going to get back into the swing of things.

“Now I feel good and I can play three matches in a week without physical problems or fatigue. In modern football, the most important thing is to be physically fit.”

