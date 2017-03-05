Cairo: 'Belotti now worth €150m!'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo admits Andrea Belotti has already outgrown his €100m release clause. “It should now be €150m.”

The striker bagged a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes in the 3-1 win over Palermo today, the fourth-fastest treble in Serie A history, and now has 22 goals in 24 top flight games.

In January Il Gallo signed a new contract with the Granata that included a €100m release clause, valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

“We set Belotti’s clause and it’s true that we would be forced to sell him abroad for that sum if he agreed to the move,” Cairo told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, in Italy I still have the right to refuse all offers, or the player could decide not to leave even if there are offers above €100m.

“I don’t think we can raise the clause now, as we only just signed the contract. Of course, if I was negotiating it today, it should be €150m.

“The idea of the clause came to me after he scored against Roma in our home game. At €100m you sell players like Paul Pogba, Gonzalo Higuain and Gareth Bale.

“I hope nobody comes in with that money, because I’d happily keep Belotti for all the time he wants to stay at Torino. As long as he is here, I and the Granata fans will enjoy him.

“He really is an exceptional hitman and today you saw his instinct to be in the right place at the right time.”

President Cairo also decided to comment on the future of Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

“Of course he will stay next season. He has a two-year contract and is doing well. Since 1984-85, only Emiliano Mondonico’s side of 1992-92 that finished third has done better than Sinisa’s Toro.

“I also have an excellent rapport with him, he’s a good Coach and a good man. Unfortunately for us, the teams ahead are really putting together remarkable results and we’ve thrown away a few too many points, above all with missed penalties.”

