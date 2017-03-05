Immobile double sends Lazio fourth

Ciro Immobile bagged a brace either side of half-time to give Lazio their third consecutive victory, 2-0 away to Bologna, and going into fourth place.

The Biancocelesti had the opportunity to leapfrog Atalanta, who were held 0-0 by Fiorentina, and took it with aplomb at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

Immobile confirmed his impressive form with two goals, a header and a classic counter-attack, to secure their third Serie A away win on the bounce.

Bologna, on the other hand, are without a win in seven, scraping just two draws during that time.

