Immobile: 'Lazio are not sated'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile said Lazio “gave a response to those who said we were sated after the derby” by beating Bologna 2-0 to go fourth.

The striker was also on target in the Coppa Italia semi-final against Roma midweek, which ended 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I am happy for me, for the team and for the fans,” Immobile told Mediaset Premium at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

“We had to give a response to those who said we were sated after the derby and we certainly did respond.

“The teams fighting for Europe along with us are doing really well and all of them except Atalanta won this weekend, so it was important we get the result this evening.

“I was a bit tired in the last 20 minutes and the effects of playing the derby on Wednesday started to take their toll.”

Immobile now has 16 Serie A goals this season, but his Italy international teammate Andrea Belotti has 22 for Torino.

“I am happy for him, he’s doing extraordinary things and it’s good that we Italian strikers are making ourselves heard in the Capocannoniere charts.”

Edin Dzeko and Gonzalo Higuain have 19 goals, Dries Mertens 18 and Mauro Icardi 17.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.