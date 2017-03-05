Inzaghi: 'Lazio showed maturity'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi praised the “maturity” of his Lazio side in conquering Bologna 2-0, denying there was a bust-up between players.

Ciro Immobile scored a goal in each half at the Stadio Dall’Ara to secure victory and send the Aquile into fourth place.

“It was not a simple match, as in recent weeks Bologna hadn’t picked up the results they deserved,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It took a great Lazio performance and I tip my hat to the lads. We should’ve finished the first half with more than one goal, but Antonio Mirante made a great save on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

“Coming here to Bologna and allowing practically no chances is a sign of real maturity. When I saw Bologna had moved to three at the back, we adjusted accordingly, because we fortunately have an intelligent and versatile side.

“We want to stay up there, in 29 games this season we only deserved to lose against Juventus and Torino. Lucas Biglia had a muscular problem and asked to come off, I hope it’s nothing serious, because it’d be a real shame to lose him now.”

There was a strange incident when Milinkovic-Savic was substituted, as he seemed to exchange, words, glances and some gestures with teammate Keita Balde Diao.

“Nothing happened, they just said something to each other at the moment of the substitution, but at the end of the game they were the first to hug each other.”

Keita also posted a picture of them together in the locker room with the message: ‘Everything’s ok, relax!’

