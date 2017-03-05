Donadoni: 'Bologna lack belief'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni believes “Bologna’s problem has never been tactical, it’s a lack of belief and the right attitude” after defeat to Lazio.

The Rossoblu were felled 2-0 by a Ciro Immobile brace at the Stadio Dall’Ara, their fourth consecutive home loss.

“I think Bologna’s problem has never been tactical, it’s simply a lack of belief and the right attitude to trouble a side like Lazio,” Donadoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“We must be more convinced of our own abilities, instead at times we are hesitant and if we don’t press quality players, then they can do what they want.

“I am not angry with them, because some of my players are young and do feel intimidated by the situation, so we must emerge from it with calm and confidence.”

There wasn’t much of that at the Dall’Ara, as towards the end some ultras began to hurl abuse at the team and Coach.

“We mustn’t give attention to just a few idiots and it was my mistake to react. Mattia Destro was coming off an injury and that’s why he didn’t start.

“We don’t really have any other strikers with his characteristics, so if we don’t have strikers, we might have to get goals in a different way.”

Donadoni was asked if Bologna were resting on their laurels in mid-table mediocrity.

“Now that is something that makes me angry. If that were the case, we may as well end the season now, seeing as people think there are already three relegated teams.

“I refuse to believe anyone in my squad thinks like this. You can’t just say the bottom three lost this weekend, so we can lose too.

“We work all week to prepare for these games and this simply isn’t an issue. Anyone I see who does think like this, I’ll send them to the stands.”

