Post new comment

Andrea Belotti bagged a hat-trick in seven minutes and 15 seconds, the fourth-fastest ever in Serie A and the quickest since Andriy Shevchenko in Perugia-Milan in January 2000.

The last Torino player to score more than 22 goals in a single Serie A season was Santos on 27 in 1950. A Toro forward had not enjoyed multiple hat-tricks in one top flight campaign since Wim Kieft in 1986-87.

Palermo have one point from their last four games. Andrea Rispoli scored three goals this season, all of them outside Sicily.

The Rosanero haven’t beaten Torino since a 1-0 result in April 2009, managing four draws and three consecutive defeats, home and away. Their last Serie A victory in Turin was also the first, in 1932, followed by five stalemates and 17 losses.

Juventus had not shared the spoils in Serie A since a 0-0 at Bologna in February 2016, followed by 33 wins and five defeats.

Duvan Zapata hadn’t celebrated a goal since December against Atalanta, a run of 10 games. Udinese have one win in 10 rounds, drawing three and losing six.

Juve are unbeaten in Udine since a 3-0 hammering in April 2010, followed by three draws and four defeats. In that period, the hosts scored two goals (the other being in 2012) and conceded 15.

Leonardo Bonucci has 13 Serie A goals, but this was only his second in an away fixture. The other was at Palermo in April 2012. Paulo Dybala has contributed to 10 goals in just seven top flight meetings with Udinese, scoring five and assisting five. La Joya has provided four goals and three assists in his last five competitive starts for Juve.

Gigi Buffon has joined Francesco Totti in third place in the all-time charts with 612 Serie A appearances. Javier Zanetti had 615 and Paolo Maldini 647.

Roma suffered their first Serie A home defeat since 2-0 to Atalanta in November 2015, a run of 20 wins and four draws. They had previously been trailing at the Olimpico only twice, against Sampdoria and Chievo.

This means that the Giallorossi’s all-time record stands at 15 top flight home wins in a row.

Now Juventus are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues with a perfect home record this season.

Kevin Strootman has faced Napoli three times in Rome and scored in two of them.

Napoli have not lost any of the 26 Serie A games with Dries Mertens on target, winning 21 and drawing five. The Belgian confirmed his status as the top traveller this season, bagging 10 goals in away fixtures. However, these were Mertens’ first goals of the campaign against an opponent currently in the top seven.

The Neapolitans hadn’t beaten Roma, home or away, since November 2014 with just one point from the previous four meetings. They had lost five consecutive trips to the Olimpico in all competition, not winning since a 2-0 Serie A result in February 2011. The Partenopei hadn’t even found the net away to Roma in Serie A since Edinson Cavani in May 2013.

Roma were the only club that Maurizio Sarri had not yet beaten in Serie A, losing three of their five previous encounters. Lorenzo Insigne has contributed four goals and two assists in his last five League away days. Marek Hamsik provided eight assists this season and three of them were for Mertens.

Atalanta have only two points from their last 11 competitive meetings with Fiorentina and had lost the previous four home encounters in a row. The Viola are winless in four competitive games, losing half of them.

Ciro Immobile took his seasonal tally to 16 goals, the most prolific Lazio striker since Hernan Crespo’s 26 in 2000-01. Immobile hadn’t found the net before half-time since October, scoring his next six in the second period.

Bologna have not beaten Lazio since a 3-1 at the Olimpico in March 2012, managing just four draws and four defeats. The Aquile’s previous three trips to the Dall’Ara were stalemates.

Cagliari become the first Serie A side to concede at least five goals in three different home games since 1950-51. The Sardinians are rapidly closing in on the all-time top flight records of goals conceded at home (36) and in total (68).

The last time Inter won 5-1 on their travels was at Lecce in September 1997. Cagliari had lost just one of their previous eight meetings with Cagliari, home and away, drawing four and winning three.

Ivan Perisic is having his most prolific campaign since 10 goals for Wolfsburg in 2013-14, as he is now on nine in the League.

Marco Borriello netted only the second header Inter have conceded in Serie A this season. Roberto Gagliardini celebrated his debut Serie A goal. Mauro Icardi hadn’t scored on his travels in the League since September.

Ever Banega hadn’t found the net since December 21 against Lazio and, then too, he also provided an assist.

When Milan took the lead on home turf this season, they went on to win nine out of 10 games, drawing the other.

Carlos Bacca failed to convert a penalty for the first time in his Serie A career after six successful attempts. The Colombian has reached double figures in his last five European League seasons at Club Brugge, Sevilla and Milan. He hadn’t scored more than one goal per game since the opening round against Torino.

Udinese had eight penalties awarded against them, more than any other club, followed by Milan on seven.

There have been 29 failed spot-kicks in Serie A this season, more than any of the other top five Leagues. Throughout all of last term’s 38 rounds, only 28 were missed.

Gianluca Lapadula has scored five top flight goals, two of them as a substitute.

Chievo continue their San Siro taboo, leaving here with just two draws from 15 Serie A meetings with Milan.

Genoa ended their 10-round negative streak, having managed just three points in that period, and enjoy their first victory under new Coach Andrea Mandorlini.

Empoli have just one point from the last six rounds, a 1-1 draw with Torino. Genoa had never previously won at the Stadio Castellani, managing six draws and five defeats here between Serie A and B.

Zdenek Zeman marked his 1,000th match as a Coach. Pescara visited Sampdoria 10 times between Serie A and B, emerging with a 3-1 victory in 2012 and two draws.

Patrik Schick is the best supersub in Europe’s top five Leagues this season, scoring six off the bench.

Fabio Quagliarella hadn’t found the net in three consecutive Serie A rounds since October 2014. Sampdoria extend their unbeaten run to four wins and two stalemates, while they haven’t yet lost a home fixture in 2017.

Alberto Cerri scored with his first two shots on target this season. Bruno Fernandes has already matched his personal best of four Serie A goals set with Udinese in 2013-14.

Crotone ended a run of five consecutive defeats. Sassuolo were held after three away wins on the bounce.

