Roma meet Kessie agent

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta youngster Franck Kessie could move to Roma this summer, after reports executives from the Giallorossi met with his agent.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, club executives Frederic Massara and Mauro Baldissoni met with agent George Atanga to discuss the potential move.

The Giallorossi were said to have attempted to sign the 20-year-old in the summer, but Atalanta were keen to keep the star midfielder until the end of the campaign.

Negotiations over a deal are said to include centre-back Riccardo Marchizza and striker Marco Tuminello, both 18-year-olds, who Roma are reportedly ready to let leave for Bergamo.

Despite such optimism however, the capital club may face competition from the Premier League, Kessie having been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

PSG were also said to be eyeing the Ivorian, who continues to attract attention with impressive performances in Serie A.

