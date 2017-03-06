Buffon & Totti level on appearances

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon drew level with Francesco Totti in terms of Serie A appearances this weekend, taking his total to 612.

The goalkeeper started for Juventus in their 1-1 draw with Udinese, whilst Totti was an unused substitute in Roma's 2-1 defeat to Napoli.

The veteran pair are joint third in the list, and are closing on former Inter captain Javier Zanetti, who made 615 outings for the Nerazzurri.

Further ahead in first place is Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who made 647 outings in the heart of the Rossoneri defence.

Whilst Totti has already celebrated his 40th birthday back in September 2016, Buffon only reached 39 this January and looks set to surpass the Roma captain in the standings.

