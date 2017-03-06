Milan face legal battle over €200m

By Football Italia staff

Milan could face a legal battle over the €200m already deposited by Sino-Europe Sports, should a takeover fail to materialise.

After numerous delays and postponements, a deal was set to be finalised on March 3rd, only for Vice President Adriano Galliani to confirm that the takeover would not go through on the specified date.

This was said to be due to a failure to raise the necessary funds from the Chinese backers who were seeking to take a controlling stake in the club.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, should a further €100m be deposited by the proposed new owners, President Silvio Berlusconi could extend the deadline until March 31st.

The Italian newspaper also proposes an alternative hypothesis, whereby Berlusconi could seek new investors, scrapping the deal with Sino-Sports Europe.

However, the 80-year-old would then risk a legal battle, with the consortium unwilling to lose the €200m already paid. The report suggests that SES would argue that any delays over payment were down to restrictions imposed by the Chinese Government.

With this in mind, Berlusconi is said to have scheduled a fresh meeting, in an attempt to find a solution, thus avoiding a lengthy legal battle.



