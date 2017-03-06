Milan 'confident' on Suso fitness

By Football Italia staff

Milan are said to be ‘confident’ that Suso recover from an injury sustained at the weekend in time to face Juventus this weekend.

The 23-year-old was replaced by Lucas Ocampos on 35 minutes against Chievo on Saturday after sustaining a thigh injury.

It was later reported that this was a problem with the right flexor muscle, but according to Corriere dello Sport, medical staff at Milanello are confident of a rapid recovery.

The former Liverpool forward has been an important weapon for Vincenzo Montella this term, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Milan take on the Bianconeri at the Juventus stadium on Friday evening, and face an anxious wait to see if the Spaniard will indeed be able to start.

