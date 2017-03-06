Belotti wanted by City

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are said to be the latest club interested in signing star Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The 23-year-old scored an incredible seven minute hat-trick against Palermo at the weekend, increasing his tally to 19 goals in 23 Serie A starts this term.

His performance led Granata President Urbano Cairo to quip that he ‘should raise his release clause to €150m’, but in truth there may be some sides that are willing to pay the necessary €100m fee this summer.

Major European clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United are all said to have been watching the prolific marksman, and rumours state that Manchester City have now joined the race to capture his signature.

According to Calciomercato.it, Belotti has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola, and with the potential departure of Sergio Aguero, a move for the ‘Rooster’ would look even more likely.

