ADL-Sarri truce 'a facade'

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that any truce found between Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri and President Aurelio De Laurentiis is ‘just a facade’.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the pair met to clear the air ahead of a crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

After going down 3-1 at the Bernabeu, the outspoken President slammed Sarri and his players in the Press, a move that was criticised as unhelpful by many.

The feud is said to date back further than that clash however, with reports the pair fell out after the draw with Palermo on January 29th.

Now, the Italian newspaper reports that any truce between the two is simply down to results, with the mood in Naples high after Sarri’s side beat Roma 2-1 at the weekend.

With this in mind, the future of the Coach seems uncertain, as the relationship between the pair continues to be strained.

