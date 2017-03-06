Inter continue Schick interest

By Football Italia staff

Inter are still keen on signing 21-year-old Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick, according to reports.

The Czech republic international signed for the Blucerchiati in the summer, and has become something of a ‘super-sub’, making just five starts and 16 substitute appearances this term, netting a total of seven times.

Such a run continued at the weekend, when he scored against Pescara just six minutes after being brought on for Luis Muriel.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Samp President Massimo Ferrero is keen to offer the player a new deal, one which includes an increased €40m release clause.

The club are said to want to keep Schick for another season, but will have to rebuff any interest from Inter, who continue to be linked with the player.

With suggestions that he can become a backup to captain Mauro Icardi, the Nerazzurri are said to have already made contact with agent Pavel Paska in order to discuss a potential deal.

The youngster arrived from Sparta Prague in the summer, and is said to already have a €25m release clause written into his contract.

