Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
Coach Zinedine Zidane will be missing Raphael Varane through injury, but otherwise has a full compliment at his disposal.
The Frenchman saw his side bounce back from a shock 3-3 home draw with Las Palmas in midweek, defeating Basque side Eibar 4-1 on Saturday.
Los Merengues took a 3-1 lead at the Bernabeu in the first leg of this round of 16, so Napoli have a mountain to climb if they are to progress in the competition.
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez
Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Danilo
Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco
Forwards: Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Morata
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.