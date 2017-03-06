Real announce squad for Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Coach Zinedine Zidane will be missing Raphael Varane through injury, but otherwise has a full compliment at his disposal.

The Frenchman saw his side bounce back from a shock 3-3 home draw with Las Palmas in midweek, defeating Basque side Eibar 4-1 on Saturday.

Los Merengues took a 3-1 lead at the Bernabeu in the first leg of this round of 16, so Napoli have a mountain to climb if they are to progress in the competition.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez

Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Danilo

Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco

Forwards: Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Morata

