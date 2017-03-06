Barca: 'Allegri? It's top secret'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida was coy over suggestions that Max Allegri could replace Luis Enrique, declaring ‘it’s all top secret’.

Speculation has been mounting that the Juventus Coach could leave the club in the summer, and has also been strongly linked with Arsenal.

After the announcement was made that Enrique would vacate his position with Barca at the end of the season, the Tuscan Coach was immediately touted as a potential replacement.

But what does Braida have to say about the rumours?

"Allegri? We know him well, but at this time we cannot talk about it," Braida told Radio Anch’io Sport.

"It's all top secret.

"In the press every day new names come out, from [Ernesto] Valverde to [Jorge] Sampaoli, to [Ronald] Koeman to Eusebio of Real Sociedad and this is from the Barcelona family."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.