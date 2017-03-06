Braida: Barca rooting for Napoli!

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida admits his side 'will be cheering for Napoli' against Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

After remaining coy about links with Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri, Braida moved on to discuss a potential return to Camp Nou for Gerard Deulofeu.

The Spanish winger is currently on loan to Milan, but wht does the former Rossoneri sporting director think of his performances?

"He’s a very good player and he's showing it," the sporting director told Radio Anch'io Sport.

"It’s hard to say now whether he will return or not, strategies change over time and what is good today may not be the same tomorrow.

"I am very affectionate towards Milan, at that club I enjoyed an incredible career, but here at Barcelona I'm fine.

"I hope that [Silvio] Berlusconi remains at the club, I hope the big teams keep their big Italian entrepreneurs. I hope that both he and [Adriano] Galliani stay.

"In Barcelona, we are all cheering for Napoli, because of the great rivalry.

"For me the Partenopei have a good squad, they have players who can find the shrewdness to secure a win for their team and they have a good chance of winning."

Finally, Braida discussed the possibilty of Lionel Messi moving on from Barcelona.

"Messi is married to Barcelona and I think he’s at the perfect club for him," he concluded.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.