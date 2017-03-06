Pirlo: 'Verratti the future of Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo believes that PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is 'the future' of Italian and European football.

Although they play in the same position, the veteran doesn't agree that they employ the same style of football.

"Verratti is a great player, he is and will be the future of Italian and European football for the next twenty years," the midfielder told L’Equipe.

"He plays more or less in my position, but we are very different in the way we play.

"He dribbles a lot more than me and he keeps the ball, he's the best Italian player both today and tomorrow, and we've had good times together with Italy.

"It’s said that lots of good players cannot play alongside each other, but if everyone is works together, it can happen. And it’s good between us and it works."

