Costacurta 'concern' over Milan takeover

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has expressed his concern over the failure to close a takeover deal for the club.

Chinese investors had been set to purchase the club under the umbrella of theSino-Europe Sports consortium, but yet another extended deadline was missed on March 3rd.

This has perplexed the 50-year-old, who made 458 appearances for the club between 1986 and 2007.

"With a calmer situation at Milan it would benefit the entirety of Italian football,” ‘Billy’ told Sky Sport Italia.

"In this respect, we are not in a good situation. Without closing this team cannot strengthen, and so all of Italian football loses out."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.