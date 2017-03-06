NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
Costacurta 'concern' over Milan takeover
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has expressed his concern over the failure to close a takeover deal for the club.

Chinese investors had been set to purchase the club under the umbrella of theSino-Europe Sports consortium, but yet another extended deadline was missed on March 3rd.

This has perplexed the 50-year-old, who made 458 appearances for the club between 1986 and 2007.

"With a calmer situation at Milan it would benefit the entirety of Italian football,” ‘Billy’ told Sky Sport Italia.

"In this respect, we are not in a good situation. Without closing this team cannot strengthen, and so all of Italian football loses out."

