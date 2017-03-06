NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
Cairo: 'Not sure if Belotti will stay'
By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo has admitted that he ‘does not know’ if star striker Andrea Belotti will remain at the club.

The ‘Rooster’ scored a hat-trick in seven minutes against Palermo at the weekend, leading to reports that Manchester City are the latest side to show an interest in the player.

Belotti has currently has a €100m release clause written into his contract, but the President admits that this does not necessarily mean that he will stay with the Granata beyond this season.

"My jewel Belotti? He still must improve," Cairo explained to Calciomercato.it.

"Will he remain in Turin? I do not know, it is still too early to talk about it."

