Gattuso ‘considered leaving Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso admits he considered leaving Milan after their defeat to Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final.

Gattuso disclosed his “bad experience” in Istanbul to Sky Sport Italia, as well as the “great respect” between Milan and Juventus, his most-disliked opponent and that training-ground fight between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Oguchi Onyewu.

“I had a bad experience,” began the former Italy midfielder.

“When you’re 3-0 up at half-time in a final and then you lose it like we did, it takes months to recover.

“For me, Milan were a dream that lasted 13 years, and I felt guilty because we’d lost an incredible final and, yes, I wanted to change scenery.

“I wasn’t comfortable with myself, but it wasn’t brought up again after that.

“Milan and Juventus? There was great respect between both teams. Someone that made me furious? I got angry with [Christian] Poulsen because mistreating Kaka was an unnecessary evil. I’ve never forgiven him.

“He hurt Kaka with some unnecessary fouls. Kaka couldn’t even hurt an ant, he walked into the wrong game and I never liked that.

“Ibrahimovic? He never wanted to lose. His clash with Onyewu? There wasn’t a clash, but it was a bad collision.

“After it happened, I had the brilliant idea of getting in the middle to divide them and I took two slaps.

“Ibra’s still very demanding when he plays and when he trains, he always gives everything. He’s a great professional. That’s how he is.”

