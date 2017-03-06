Materazzi leaves India

By Football Italia staff

Italy World Cup winner Marco Materazzi has vacated his role as Coach of Indian club Chennayin FC.

Materazzi joined Chennayin in 2014, initially as player-Coach, and guided the franchise to the Indian Super League title a year later.

The former Inter defender also leaves India as the trainer with the most wins in ISL history.

“We thank Marco for three memorable seasons and wish him the very best for the future,” Chennaiyin’s co-owners said in an official statement.

“He will forever be a Chennaiyin FC legend and is also guaranteed a place in ISL history.

“Marco will always be warmly welcomed back in Chennai and especially at the Marina Arena.”

Materazzi added: “These past three seasons with Chennaiyin has been a great adventure on a sports and human level.

“I leave the club today grateful to have been given the opportunity to contribute in my own modest way to the shaping of India as a football nation and most of all grateful to have lived firsthand the birth and growth of Chennaiyin FC.

“Incredible team, incredible fans, incredible India!”

