Hamsik: Napoli will attack

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik has pledged that Napoli will “go out and attack” Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Napoli are 3-1 down from the first leg, meaning they must score at least twice at the San Paolo to eliminate tournament holders Madrid, and Hamsik made it clear his side would not hold back going forward.

“We’re a team that don’t control games,” the midfielder said at a Press conference.

“We have to go out and attack, but we also have to be careful behind. Napoli are never wrong at home in these great matches, so I’m sure we’ll have a great match.

“Real Madrid have great attacking strength and can score goals at any time, but we have to think about doing damage with our patterns of play and those that we’ve prepared.

“This is a great event and we have to enjoy it, we’ll be playing against great players. This should give us great strength, it’s a spectacle for us and the fans.

“I can’t wait to take the field and play. We must go on the pitch and do our own thing, it’ll be a great evening.

“There’s hope throughout the city, the fans will give us great support, the Champions League will be felt up to Turin.

“I’ve played in so many big games, but for me it’ll be a memorable game. We’re trailing and we have to recover. It won’t be easy, but we have to enjoy and play it as we know how.

“The win against Roma? It was very important, it was instrumental for us in the table and we shortened our gap with them.

“Playing in the Champions League is beautiful and we want to come back next season. The three points have given us big convictions.”

