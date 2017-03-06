Ternana bring in Liverani

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Ternana have appointed former Italy midfielder Fabio Liverani as Coach until the end of the season.

On the same day as Carmine Gautieri’s dismissal, Liverani has been drafted in by Ternana, with the side having lost nine of their last 10 Serie B games and subsequently eight points adrift at the bottom.

The ex-Lazio and Palermo midfielder picked up three caps for Italy during his playing career but was sacked by Genoa and left Leyton Orient in both of his previous coaching jobs.

