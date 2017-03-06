NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
Ternana bring in Liverani
By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Ternana have appointed former Italy midfielder Fabio Liverani as Coach until the end of the season.

On the same day as Carmine Gautieri’s dismissal, Liverani has been drafted in by Ternana, with the side having lost nine of their last 10 Serie B games and subsequently eight points adrift at the bottom.

The ex-Lazio and Palermo midfielder picked up three caps for Italy during his playing career but was sacked by Genoa and left Leyton Orient in both of his previous coaching jobs.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies