NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
‘Gab joining Madrid at this rate!’
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Okaka claims Manolo Gabbiadini could be destined for Real Madrid if he continues his goalscoring form for Southampton.

Gabbadini has made an explosive start to life at Southampton, with six goals in his first four games, prompting praise of the highest order from Okaka – the former Napoli man’s strike partner at Sampdoria.

“I played with him at Sampdoria and he was fantastic. We enjoyed playing together,” the Roma youth product was quoted as saying by the Watford Observer.

“He’s a good player, you could see against us how he was so clever.

“For his goal he anticipates the ball, but we can’t concede, in this League, this type of space. Every striker can punish you.

“His left foot is very clinical, it’s so good. I think he was a little bit lucky, because he was only just onside and I think my team played well.

“One of the top scorers in the Premier League next season? Why not?

“He’s a good player and in football anything can happen.

“He scored a lot of goals now and maybe next year, he’ll be at Real Madrid? You never know!”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies