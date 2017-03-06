‘Gab joining Madrid at this rate!’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Okaka claims Manolo Gabbiadini could be destined for Real Madrid if he continues his goalscoring form for Southampton.

Gabbadini has made an explosive start to life at Southampton, with six goals in his first four games, prompting praise of the highest order from Okaka – the former Napoli man’s strike partner at Sampdoria.

“I played with him at Sampdoria and he was fantastic. We enjoyed playing together,” the Roma youth product was quoted as saying by the Watford Observer.

“He’s a good player, you could see against us how he was so clever.

“For his goal he anticipates the ball, but we can’t concede, in this League, this type of space. Every striker can punish you.

“His left foot is very clinical, it’s so good. I think he was a little bit lucky, because he was only just onside and I think my team played well.

“One of the top scorers in the Premier League next season? Why not?

“He’s a good player and in football anything can happen.

“He scored a lot of goals now and maybe next year, he’ll be at Real Madrid? You never know!”

