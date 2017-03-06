Wenger: ‘No problem with Sanchez’

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists “nothing happened” with Juventus and Inter target Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean forward was left on the bench for the first half of the defeat to Liverpool over the weekend, with rumours of a blazing row during a training session.

However, speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Bayern Munich game, the Gunners boss denied the reports.

“Nothing happened,” Wenger shrugged in his Press conference.

“I explained after the game I decided to go for a more direct option - that was the unique reason for my decision.

“He is a committed player and sometimes with excessive behaviours but you have had that many times in the history of every squad.

“My relationship with him? Honest and normal like with every single player.

“Alexis Sanchez has 15 months on his contract so the decision will depend on Arsenal Football Club, not on anyone else.”

