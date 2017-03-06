Marotta: ‘Allegri will stay at Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta says Max Allegri will stay - “we’re happy with him, and he with us”.

The Bianconeri Coach has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona, but it appears he will remain in Turin for next season.

“Is Allegri 100 per cent certain to stay?” Marotta considered, speaking Mediaset.

“I think so, right now there are no impediments to that. We’re always very close with Allegri, there’s a great relationship with him.

“We’re happy with him, and he with us, so the problem doesn’t even arise.”

