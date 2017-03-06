Carvajal: ‘Nice to play at San Paolo’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Carvajal says it’s “definitely nice” for Real Madrid to play at Stadio San Paolo against Napoli but “football is 11 v 11”.

The Spanish side hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie, but the Partenopei hope to turn it around in front of a sold-out crowd.

“It was a good result, but we know it will be very difficult tomorrow,” Carvajal acknowledged in the pre-match Press conference.

“It’s definitely nice to play in atmospheres like this one tomorrow, but football is 11 v 11 and in the end we hope we’ll do better than Napoli.

“They created dangerous situations in the first leg, they have speed, they press high up and we’ll need to play together to close the gaps.

“If you look at the statistics, all of us run a lot and it’s a job we all have to share.”

