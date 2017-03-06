Zidane: ‘Not worried by Napoli attack’

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane expects “a tough game” with Napoli but “we’re used to playing big teams”.

The Partenopei welcome the Champions League holders to San Paolo tomorrow, looking to overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their Last 16 tie.

“We know it will be a tough game tomorrow, as always in the Champions League,” Zidane told reporters in his pre-match Press conference.

“We know that, but we’re still ready to face this return leg tomorrow. It’s never easy, nothing is easy here.

“It’s a stadium with fans who can give their team a push, which is nice, but it’s also nice for the opponent.

“We know [about the atmosphere], but we’ll be playing 11 v 11. The atmosphere will be amazing, it will be an extra motivation for us.

“It’s a fervent stadium, and it’s a pleasure for us to play in situations like this. It will be a difficult match for both teams.

“The Napoli attack? No, I’m not worried. We’re facing a good team, but we’re used to facing big teams.

“They’ll have a lot of good players out there tomorrow, but we also have a good team and we can do good things.”

Zidane was then asked if he’ll consider putting an extra man in midfield to combat the threat of Maurizio Sarri’s side.

“No, the mentality is always the most important thing. The important thing is to have the right attitude.

“They’ll start with a lot of intensity, we know that. They have to score. They can play in any way, they press well and they have strong players on the break. They’re a great team and they can hurt us.

“We’ll have to be strong, we’ll need to suffer and leave everything on the pitch. We’ll also have to be technical, intensity alone won’t be enough, we need to play football.”

