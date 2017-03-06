NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
No muscular injury for Biglia
By Football Italia staff

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia could face Torino, as it’s reported he only has severe bruising.

The midfielder had to be substituted during last night’s 2-0 win at Bologna, and it was feared he had suffered a muscular lesion and could miss several weeks.

However, LazioNews is reporting that Biglia only has severe bruising, so he’ll miss a couple of days’ training but could be fit for Monday’s game with Torino.

Even if he misses the Granata fixture, a lengthy spell on the sidelines has been ruled-out.

