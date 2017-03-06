Lazio captain Lucas Biglia could face Torino, as it’s reported he only has severe bruising.
The midfielder had to be substituted during last night’s 2-0 win at Bologna, and it was feared he had suffered a muscular lesion and could miss several weeks.
However, LazioNews is reporting that Biglia only has severe bruising, so he’ll miss a couple of days’ training but could be fit for Monday’s game with Torino.
Even if he misses the Granata fixture, a lengthy spell on the sidelines has been ruled-out.
