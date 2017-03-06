No muscular injury for Biglia

By Football Italia staff

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia could face Torino, as it’s reported he only has severe bruising.

The midfielder had to be substituted during last night’s 2-0 win at Bologna, and it was feared he had suffered a muscular lesion and could miss several weeks.

However, LazioNews is reporting that Biglia only has severe bruising, so he’ll miss a couple of days’ training but could be fit for Monday’s game with Torino.

Even if he misses the Granata fixture, a lengthy spell on the sidelines has been ruled-out.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.