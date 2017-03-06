NEWS
Monday March 6 2017
Rodriguez insists on Inter
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez rejected Paris Saint-Germain, as he only wants Inter.

The Nerazzurri are thought to have a provisional deal with the left-back to join them in the summer, but they’re working to pay less than his €22m release clause.

According to calciomercato.com, Rodriguez received an initial offer from French champions PSG in recent weeks.

However, the Swiss international rejected their advances, as he’s determined to move to San Siro in the summer.

The Beneamata are still working to find a deal with Die Wolfe, but it appears they have the go-ahead from the player.

