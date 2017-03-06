Abodi: ‘Calcio needs change’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Abodi reiterates “calcio needs profound changes” but Carlo Tavecchio’s FIGC win “must be recognised”.

Tavecchio was re-elected as President of the Italian FA earlier today, with his challenger defeated by a margin of 54 per cent to 46.

“Getting the numbers became difficult,” Abodi explained to Sky after his defeat.

“I was expecting something more, but it’s a difference of seven or eight people. Tavecchio’s victory must be recognised, I also want to take stock of what he said.

“I think calcio needs profound changes and a gear shift, even a defeat can bring something good. It’s important for football to be aware of the world outside and the importance of the fans.

“We need to work on the quality of the competitions and return to an Italian project.”

