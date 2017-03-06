Milito: ‘Icardi is great’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Diego Milito believes Mauro Icardi is “proving himself to be a great striker”.

The Argentine scored twice in the Champions League final in 2010 to secure the treble, and has heaped praise on his compatriot, who is Nerazzurri captain.

“Mauro is proving to be a great striker,” Milito said on Rai Italia.

“At 24-years-old he’s doing really well at a big team like Inter. I hope he’ll continue on this path, because he’s a great striker.

“He certainly has room for improvement, but he’s young and he’s doing well.”

Milito also gave his assessment of the current Beneamata outfit, and believes consistency is key to their recent revival.

“The gap to the teams at the top is quite wide, but I see a good Inter. This is a young team, which is growing.

“It’s especially important to win games like the Cagliari one, because it’s those ones which allow you to achieve certain objectives.

“Everyone wants to win games against Juventus, Roma and Milan but it’s important to find consistency of results to achieve the goals we all want.”

