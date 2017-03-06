Reina: ‘Napoli waited 30 years!’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina can’t wait to face Real Madrid - “we’ve been waiting for something like this for 30 years”.

The Partenopei trail 3-1 in the Champions League Last 16 tie, but are aiming to turn it around in front of a sold-out San Paolo.

“There’s so much anticipation for tomorrow’s game,” Reina informed Deportes Cuatro.

“We’ve been waiting for something like this for 30 years. It’s a gift for the city to play against one of the best teams in the world.

“Real are favourites, but the stadium will be an inferno. Football is 11 v 11 though, and the squad will have to play the way we know how.

“Sergio Ramos? He’s not only dangerous in the 93rd minute…”

