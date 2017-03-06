Appeal: World wants Calcio in HD

By Football Italia staff

We at Football-Italia.net have readers from all over the world who watch Serie A via RAI Italia, so we publish their appeal to transmit in HD.

As the market leaders in covering Italian football in the English language, we know the importance of embracing and encouraging interest in calcio from every edge of the globe.

RAI Italia is the single biggest TV station that broadcasts Serie A around the world, in Italian, seen in North America, Latin America, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Unfortunately, it does not transmit in High Definition and this is putting some fans off Italian football.

We might not be able to get new stadiums built without months of controversy and chaos, but we can hopefully transmit a decent television signal to the rest of the world.

Our friends in the Italian-Canadian community have set up a petition asking for RAI Italia to start transmitting their football coverage in HD – as it is in the Peninsula – and help foster the love for calcio around the world.

We urge you to spread the message and join our fight to see RAI Italia in HD here: https://www.change.org/p/rai-italia-hd

