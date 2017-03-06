Zeman: ‘Presidents want to pick teams’

By Football Italia staff

Pescara Coach Zdenek Zeman reveals “I’ve dealt with Presidents who suggested the starting XI”.

The Czech Coach has had a long career, much of it in Italy, and is currently tasked with rescuing the Delfini from relegation.

“We have to take it a game at a time,” Zeman said on Radio Due.

“We can’t win them all, but I want to win some to prove the value of my team. This is a period in which the teams who are playing in Europe overlook the League a bit.

“When you win there’s always tranquility. I don’t want to name names, but I’ve dealt with Presidents who even suggested the starting XI.

“At times I’ve terminated my contract early because of that.”

