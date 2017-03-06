Bauza: ‘Icardi is a finisher’

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza says Inter’s Mauro Icardi is just “a finisher” and won’t be called unless there are injuries.

The Nerazzurri captain has been left out of the latest Albiceleste squad, and has won just one cap despite his goalscoring exploits in recent seasons.

“There are journalists who keep bothering me with questions about Icardi,” Bauza said on Radio Continental.

“For me he’s a finisher. Right now [Gonzalo] Higuain is the starter, [Lucas] Pratto is his replacement. When something happens to one of the two he [Icardi] will be called.

“Lucas Alario? He’s the future of the national team, but right now Icardi is ahead of him in the hierarchy.”

